Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Announces $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Ares Commercial Real Estate has increased its dividend by 20.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a dividend payout ratio of 95.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Ares Commercial Real Estate to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.0%.

NYSE:ACRE traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $14.64. The company had a trading volume of 11,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.10. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $16.98.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 61.95% and a return on equity of 9.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACRE shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

In other news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 8,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $131,842.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACRE. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 185.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 269,735 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 9.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 107.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 12.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 19,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

