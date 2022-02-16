Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

Several research firms have commented on ARES. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ARES opened at $80.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.52. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $47.77 and a 1-year high of $90.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 97.92%.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $3,635,361.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 57,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $4,742,449.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 346,978 shares of company stock valued at $27,492,390. 49.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 310.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 6,190.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. 44.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

