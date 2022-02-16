Ares Protocol (ARES) Price Hits $0.0139 on Major Exchanges

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 16th. Ares Protocol has a market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ares Protocol has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00045589 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,163.08 or 0.07154682 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,306.27 or 1.00217955 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00050026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00052733 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ares Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ares Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

