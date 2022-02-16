Argo Investments Limited (ASX:ARG) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.16

Argo Investments Limited (ASX:ARG) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Argo Investments’s previous interim dividend of $0.14.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Argo Investments Company Profile
