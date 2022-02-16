Argon Trading 3.6% Lower This Week (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 16th. Argon has a market capitalization of $695,733.97 and approximately $90,557.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Argon has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One Argon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00044138 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,070.80 or 0.07032965 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,564.02 or 0.99773396 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00049153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00051508 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 80,550,331 coins and its circulating supply is 71,753,412 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

