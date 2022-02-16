Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AWI. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a sell rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.86.

AWI stock opened at $97.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $75.92 and a 52 week high of $118.14.

In related news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $3,487,778.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,017 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

