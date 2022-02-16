Arqma Achieves Market Cap of $467,564.49 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Arqma has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. Arqma has a market capitalization of $467,564.49 and $5,622.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,026.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,145.42 or 0.07144357 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.58 or 0.00294331 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $336.69 or 0.00764734 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00013234 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00009797 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00074484 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.75 or 0.00410557 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.12 or 0.00218321 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 18,389,965 coins and its circulating supply is 12,345,421 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

