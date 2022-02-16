Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) were up 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.73 and last traded at $3.73. Approximately 50,370 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,439,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Arrival in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.32.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Arrival by 66.7% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arrival in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arrival in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in Arrival by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 16,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Arrival in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Arrival

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

