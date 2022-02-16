Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) were up 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.73 and last traded at $3.73. Approximately 50,370 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,439,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.
Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Arrival in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.32.
About Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)
Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.
