Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone Sells 146,388 Shares

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 146,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $7,599,001.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher Richard Anzalone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 60,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $4,053,600.00.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $50.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 1.36. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $93.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.12.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.15). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a negative net margin of 126.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,184,000 after buying an additional 6,512 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

