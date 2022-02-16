Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.41 EPS

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of ABG stock opened at $175.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $146.43 and a 52-week high of $230.96.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.
About Asbury Automotive Group
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.
