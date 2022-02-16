Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.41 EPS

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ABG stock opened at $175.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $146.43 and a 52-week high of $230.96.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABG. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 341.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after buying an additional 48,102 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,419,000 after purchasing an additional 34,248 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,655,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,965,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 197.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 9,894 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

