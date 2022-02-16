Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd cut its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 99.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 134,325 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 122.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $122.59 on Wednesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $104.59 and a twelve month high of $178.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 0.77.

ASND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.80.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

