ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.25 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.85% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. KGI Securities cut ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

Shares of NYSE ASX opened at $7.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.85. ASE Technology has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $9.62.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 7.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ASE Technology will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 457.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,875,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025,689 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,785,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924,641 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 286.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,161,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,552 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 162.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,651,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

