Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $303.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.14% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ashtead Group Plc is an equipment company which provides rental solutions primarily in United States and United Kingdom. The company’s operating segments consists of Sunbelt Rentals and A-Plant. Sunbelt Rentals provides pump and power, climate control and scaffolding services. A-Plant business operates through Eve Trakway Limited, which constructs temporary roadways and barriers; PSS, which offers trenchless technology and fusion services and FLG services. Ashtead Group Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

Shares of Ashtead Group stock traded up $4.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $270.20. The stock had a trading volume of 9,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,834. The firm has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.64. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of $217.42 and a 12 month high of $349.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $307.60 and its 200 day moving average is $316.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 26.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ashtead Group will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashtead Group (ASHTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.