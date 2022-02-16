Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Atento from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atento from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

NYSE:ATTO opened at $24.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.56. Atento has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). Atento had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $368.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Atento will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Atento by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Atento by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Atento in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atento during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,564,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atento during the 4th quarter worth about $5,900,000. 45.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

