AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Insider Tonya Austin Sells 2,490 Shares of Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) insider Tonya Austin sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $169,245.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tonya Austin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 14th, Tonya Austin sold 2,719 shares of AtriCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $179,753.09.

On Friday, December 10th, Tonya Austin sold 1,528 shares of AtriCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $108,304.64.

ATRC opened at $65.50 on Wednesday. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.56 and a 12 month high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.74.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATRC shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,190 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,820,000 after purchasing an additional 169,957 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $332,886,000 after purchasing an additional 819,636 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 821,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $65,170,000 after purchasing an additional 44,132 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,868 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,301 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

