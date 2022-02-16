Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Shares Gap Down to $20.99

Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AURA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.99, but opened at $20.28. Aura Biosciences shares last traded at $20.28, with a volume of 11 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AURA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aura Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.42.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($28.33) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Aura Biosciences Inc will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AURA. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $69,837,000. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd bought a new position in Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $51,617,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $37,318,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $21,318,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $1,733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

About Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA)

Aura Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

