Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Shares Gap Down to $20.99

Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AURA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.99, but opened at $20.28. Aura Biosciences shares last traded at $20.28, with a volume of 11 shares traded.
A number of research firms have weighed in on AURA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aura Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.42.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AURA. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $69,837,000. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd bought a new position in Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $51,617,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $37,318,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $21,318,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $1,733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.
About Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA)
Aura Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aura Biosciences (AURA)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Aura Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.