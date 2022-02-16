AutoNation (AN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.01 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $108.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.14. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $74.23 and a 52 week high of $133.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark upped their target price on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 9.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,098,000 after purchasing an additional 39,642 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 148.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

