Autoscope Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AATC) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Autoscope Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AATC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

NASDAQ:AATC opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.51. Autoscope Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $11.58.

Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Autoscope Technologies had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Autoscope Technologies by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,509 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoscope Technologies during the third quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Autoscope Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $482,000. Institutional investors own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

About Autoscope Technologies

Autoscope Technologies Corp. engages in the development of above-ground detection technology, applications and solutions. It offers real-time reaction capabilities and in-depth analytics. The company is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

