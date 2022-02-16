Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

AVGR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Aegis reduced their target price on shares of Avinger from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGR opened at $0.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.68. Avinger has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $2.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avinger by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,554,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avinger in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Avinger by 797.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 302,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 268,778 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Avinger by 52,153.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,563 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 256,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Avinger in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

