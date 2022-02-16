Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.
AVGR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Aegis reduced their target price on shares of Avinger from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.
Shares of NASDAQ AVGR opened at $0.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.68. Avinger has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $2.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
Avinger Company Profile
Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avinger (AVGR)
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.