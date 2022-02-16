Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is engaged in exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver along with gold, copper and lead. Its properties are mainly located in British Columbia, the Yukon Territory, Mexico and Canada. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ASM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.25 price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

ASM opened at $0.79 on Monday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 9.07. The stock has a market cap of $80.74 million, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.58.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 30,494 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 524.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 80,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

