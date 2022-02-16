Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) released its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $7.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.93, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 729.29% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CAR opened at $171.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $545.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 192,959 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

