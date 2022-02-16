AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AXAHY. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AXA from €29.00 ($32.95) to €29.50 ($33.52) in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.25.

OTCMKTS AXAHY opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.07. AXA has a twelve month low of $23.34 and a twelve month high of $33.20.

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

