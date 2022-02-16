Axa S.A. Acquires 21,800 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Axa S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SAH shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

SAH stock opened at $50.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.82 and a 200 day moving average of $50.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

