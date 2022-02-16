Axa S.A. Decreases Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Axa S.A. cut its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Toro by 46.8% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Toro by 23.1% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Toro by 39.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of Toro stock opened at $99.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.73. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $90.26 and a 52-week high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $960.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.00 million. Toro had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Toro’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

