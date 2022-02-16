Axa S.A. Purchases New Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Axa S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 57,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 302.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $33.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.88. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 7.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.48.

IONS has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. William Blair raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

