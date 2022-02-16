Axa S.A. Raises Position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Axa S.A. raised its holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 267.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,008 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCSC. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ScanSource by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 193,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after buying an additional 73,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ScanSource by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,126,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,985,000 after buying an additional 58,397 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ScanSource by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 322,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after buying an additional 50,280 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in ScanSource by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,959,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,123,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ScanSource by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after buying an additional 37,092 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ScanSource alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,000 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SCSC opened at $31.34 on Wednesday. ScanSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.89 and a twelve month high of $40.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $864.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

ScanSource Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC).

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.