Axa S.A. Sells 2,400 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Axa S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 9.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 103.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 17,803 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,572 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FBHS opened at $90.41 on Wednesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.40 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.77%.

In other news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FBHS. UBS Group began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

