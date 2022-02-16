Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.920-$0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $193 million-$193 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $190.96 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.60.

Axcelis Technologies stock traded up $4.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.40. The company had a trading volume of 412,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.61 and its 200-day moving average is $56.77. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $77.60.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.04 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $225,836.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $651,266. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,536,000 after acquiring an additional 115,899 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 24,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

