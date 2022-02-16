AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 43.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 201,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 153,038 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AxoGen were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 38.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 266.1% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 97.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AXGN shares. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of AxoGen in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.73. AxoGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The company has a market capitalization of $352.87 million, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.79.

AxoGen Company Profile

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

