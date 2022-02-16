Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a growth of 68.3% from the January 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley upgraded Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.02. 6,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,671. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.52 and a 200 day moving average of $53.44. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $43.10 and a 12 month high of $62.44.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $176.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.54 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.52%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $325,296.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 30,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.