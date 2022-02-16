Aya Jakobovits Sells 12,000 Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Stock

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Director Aya Jakobovits sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $216,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Aya Jakobovits also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 9th, Aya Jakobovits sold 8,000 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $112,240.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Aya Jakobovits sold 4,000 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $67,680.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACET opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average is $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $482.20 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.53. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Adicet Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Adicet Bio from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.61.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACET. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 152.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,711,000 after purchasing an additional 745,685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 103.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 44,185 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Adicet Bio during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Adicet Bio during the second quarter valued at about $360,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

