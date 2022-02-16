B. Riley Comments on GreenPower Motor Company Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GP)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for GreenPower Motor in a research note issued on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenPower Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of GreenPower Motor in a report on Friday, February 11th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

NASDAQ:GP opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.99. GreenPower Motor has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $31.90. The company has a market cap of $143.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 5.84.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 397.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

