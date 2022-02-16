B. Riley Financial, Inc. Buys 752,021 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 752,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $6,196,653.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 207,917 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $1,734,027.78.

Shares of RILY stock opened at $65.38 on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.11 and a 1 year high of $91.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RILY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,449,000 after buying an additional 143,679 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 705,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,665,000 after buying an additional 254,448 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,598,000 after buying an additional 17,039 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 503,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,726,000 after buying an additional 86,937 shares during the period. Finally, Soviero Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 420,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,321,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the period. 58.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

