B. Riley Financial, Inc. Buys 752,021 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 752,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $6,196,653.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 14th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 207,917 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $1,734,027.78.
Shares of RILY stock opened at $65.38 on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.11 and a 1 year high of $91.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.
About B. Riley Financial
B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.
