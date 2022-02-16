Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Backblaze Inc. provides a foundation for businesses, developers, IT professionals and individuals to store, back up and archive data, host content, manage media, build their applications and more. Backblaze Inc. is based in SAN MATEO, Calif. “

BLZE has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Backblaze in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Backblaze in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Backblaze in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Backblaze from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Backblaze in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of 26.75.

Backblaze stock opened at 14.95 on Tuesday. Backblaze has a fifty-two week low of 11.11 and a fifty-two week high of 36.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 16.00.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported -0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.18 by -0.14. The business had revenue of 17.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 17.02 million. Equities analysts expect that Backblaze will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLZE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the fourth quarter valued at about $507,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,421,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Backblaze during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Backblaze during the fourth quarter worth about $17,339,000.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect the data worldwide. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

