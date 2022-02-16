BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Insider Charles Woodburn Buys 24 Shares of Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) insider Charles Woodburn bought 24 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 607 ($8.21) per share, with a total value of £145.68 ($197.13).

Shares of LON:BA opened at GBX 602.20 ($8.15) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £18.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91. BAE Systems plc has a 12 month low of GBX 408.29 ($5.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,957.50 ($26.49). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 567.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 567.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.08.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 670 ($9.07) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.88) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($8.12) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 555 ($7.51) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 633.17 ($8.57).

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

