Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.23. Baker Hughes reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Baker Hughes.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $331,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 12,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $309,550.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,233,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,144,233. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Baker Hughes by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Baker Hughes by 1.6% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 94,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BKR traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.65. The stock had a trading volume of 287,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,350,885. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of -79.97 and a beta of 1.51. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $29.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -199.99%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baker Hughes (BKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.