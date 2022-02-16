Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect that Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.23. Baker Hughes reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $331,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 12,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $309,550.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,233,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,144,233. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Baker Hughes by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Baker Hughes by 1.6% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 94,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BKR traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.65. The stock had a trading volume of 287,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,350,885. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of -79.97 and a beta of 1.51. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $29.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -199.99%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baker Hughes (BKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.