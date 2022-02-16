Baldwin Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Immunome during the third quarter worth $203,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Immunome by 23.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunome by 38.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 15,140 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunome during the third quarter worth $436,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immunome by 77.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 17,622 shares during the last quarter. 27.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IMNM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Immunome from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immunome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.
Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Immunome, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.
Immunome Company Profile
Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.
