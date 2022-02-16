Baldwin Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth $243,000. 45.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sportradar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Sportradar Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sportradar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Sportradar Group stock opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. Sportradar Group AG has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $28.22.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.