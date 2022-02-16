Baldwin Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,398,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $724,418,000 after buying an additional 465,759 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.3% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 18,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 87.7% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 439,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,497,000 after buying an additional 205,240 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 209.4% during the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after buying an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 29,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $1,117,707.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $3,583,429.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 200,672 shares of company stock valued at $23,220,521. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW opened at $110.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.51. The company has a market cap of $69.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

