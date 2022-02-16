Baldwin Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 761.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $121.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $56.08 and a 1-year high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 15.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.55%.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

