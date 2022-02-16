Baldwin Investment Management LLC Purchases 150 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XPO. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XPO. Bank of America downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $69.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.63 and a 52 week high of $90.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

