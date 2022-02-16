Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $2.75 Million Position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 50.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,097 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 16,192,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,347,000 after purchasing an additional 412,225 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,204,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,954,000 after acquiring an additional 100,474 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,928,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,960,000 after acquiring an additional 283,119 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 32.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,954,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,709,000 after buying an additional 723,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 40.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,445,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,202,000 after purchasing an additional 707,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,345,250 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.00, a PEG ratio of 34.96 and a beta of -0.54. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $59.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.07.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.91 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

