Balyasny Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ribbit LEAP were worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Alpha Family Trust boosted its stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP by 5,156.4% during the third quarter. Alpha Family Trust now owns 105,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 103,127 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEAP opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $15.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.15.

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

