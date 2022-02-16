Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 11,061 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 67.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,061 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Alleghany by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,235,000 after buying an additional 24,714 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Alleghany by 194.0% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 180,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,812,000 after purchasing an additional 119,228 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Alleghany by 6.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,132,000 after buying an additional 10,889 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Alleghany by 18.7% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alleghany by 13.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Alleghany in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE:Y opened at $689.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.66. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $600.77 and a 52 week high of $737.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $668.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $665.12.

In other Alleghany news, President Joseph Patrick Brandon bought 2,500 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $652.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,631,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total value of $181,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

