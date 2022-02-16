Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Price Target Increased to €4.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from €3.90 ($4.43) to €4.00 ($4.55) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SAN. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.40 ($3.86) target price on Banco Santander in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays set a €4.50 ($5.11) target price on Banco Santander in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.50 ($3.98) target price on Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.30 ($3.75) target price on Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.40 ($5.00) target price on Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €3.87 ($4.40).

Banco Santander has a one year low of €5.27 ($5.99) and a one year high of €6.25 ($7.10).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

