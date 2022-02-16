Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.150-$2.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TBBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.34. 272,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,617. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $33.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.42.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 17.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bancorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Bancorp by 43.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Bancorp by 10.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Bancorp by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 132,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

