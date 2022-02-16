Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.35

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.35 and last traded at $17.35, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.35.
The firm has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.98.
About Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of Communications (BCMXY)
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.