Banner Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNNRU) Short Interest Update

Banner Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNNRU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 73.9% from the January 15th total of 2,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Banner Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Banner Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Banner Acquisition by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banner Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Get Banner Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BNNRU traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.02. 66,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,196. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03. Banner Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $10.96.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.