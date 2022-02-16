Barclays Boosts Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Price Target to $25.00

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MNRL. Raymond James upped their price target on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Brigham Minerals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brigham Minerals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.57.

Shares of NYSE MNRL opened at $22.18 on Tuesday. Brigham Minerals has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -201.62 and a beta of 2.17.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 45,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $1,012,843.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 7,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $181,583.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 69,843 shares of company stock worth $1,560,249 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 413,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

