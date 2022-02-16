Barclays Boosts Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target to $51.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 25.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TPR. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.40.

TPR opened at $40.72 on Monday. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.15. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tapestry will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,108,830 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $263,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445,584 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 771.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,070,708 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $76,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,105 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 13,214.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,542,917 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $62,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,329 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 427.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,668,080 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $61,752,000 after buying an additional 1,352,080 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

